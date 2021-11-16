It’s no secret that the world is changing. As a result, we have to change with it. Education has been a major part of changing people and their careers to keep up with innovation and creativity. Higher education helps prepare students for professional life by exposing them to new ideas, new perspectives on old problems, and, more importantly, giving them the skills they need to succeed in the job market. In this article, Benjy Grinberg discusses how successful creatives can support higher education so that more people can succeed professionally in our rapidly evolving society!

What is the Success Rate of Higher Education in America?

The success rate of higher education in America is 52.37%. This is lower than it should be, but many factors contribute to the low success rate of higher education.

The Importance of Creative Skills for Today’s Economy and Workforce

Since the success rate of higher education in America is 52.37%, it means that more than half of college students fail to succeed after they graduate from an institution of higher learning. What’s worse, many people who achieve their degrees face career challenges because the skills they learn don’t match what employers are looking for.

In today’s society, people are becoming increasingly aware of the importance of creativity in our everyday lives; we see it everywhere, from advertisements to news coverage. Creativity is used every day by both the private sector and public agencies for problem-solving purposes and driving innovation throughout organizations like Google or Apple Inc. that rely on creative thinking to stay ahead of the curve.

What Are Some of the Key Factors that Make Up Success?

Success can be measured by several different things, including income and fulfillment. Income doesn’t necessarily mean monetary wealth; it could also mean impacting society or your community/region within which you live. Fulfillment is often the most difficult to measure because it’s different for everyone.

Why Should We Care About Higher Education?

We should care about higher education because it’s important to society’s advancement and future generations. It helps prepare students for professional life by exposing them to new ideas, new perspectives on old problems, and, more importantly, giving them the skills they need to succeed in the job market.

Some Ways that Successful Creatives Can Support Higher Education

There are so many ways that successful creatives can support higher education. They can do this by donating money to their alma mater, attending fundraising events for the school, and promoting the college’s work through social media. This isn’t it, though.

Some ways creative professionals can help the future of our society is by continuing to attend events, conferences, seminars, and workshops related to their industry. This is so they remain up-to-date on new ideas generated within companies or other organizations to stay relevant. They can also give back to the school by donating money and time. They can also create a scholarship for the students.

Creative Careers that will be Needed in the Future

In the future, creative careers that will be needed include people who can solve problems and innovate. Industries such as science or technology require innovation to stay relevant, which means new ideas are constantly being developed within these companies regardless of how small a change may seem. However, other industries like marketing might need creative professionals with backgrounds in psychology to help solve creative problems.

How Creatives Can Prepare Themselves for These Jobs now

Creatives can prepare themselves for these jobs by starting their own company or joining an organization with a creative department. They should also be sure to take courses in technology, programming, science, and math so they are familiar with the tools of the trade that they will most likely need to know once they start working full-time.

What is One Creative Career that Students Can Prepare for Now?

One creative career that students can start preparing, for now, is being a UX designer. The job of a user experience (UX) designer includes everything from designing the aesthetics and information architecture of an app or website to ensuring it meets customer expectations in terms of ease-of-use, functionality, and overall appeal.

Creatives can also start preparing by attending career fairs or seminars related to the field they’re interested in. They should also take courses that expose them to new technologies like coding languages to prepare them for entering the workforce. In addition, sharpening their business skills is key because it often takes more than just technical knowledge/expertise to run a successful company.

Examples of Successful Creatives Who Have Supported Higher Education

Many successful creatives have helped support higher education. For example, Mark Zuckerberg donated $100 million to the public schools in Newark. In addition, Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey have created scholarships for low-income students studying film or English, respectively. Without these creatives, many students might not have the opportunity to attend college.

As the demand for high-quality, creative talent in today’s workplace continues to grow, higher education institutions must provide students with the skills they need to succeed. This means ensuring all courses are relevant and up-to-date and providing diverse opportunities for creativity like art studios or photography labs. This is why it is important to support higher education to get more creatives in these positions.

