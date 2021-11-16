Nine members are needed for Falmouth’s new Climate Action Planning Committee.

The volunteer committee will help guide the town’s Climate Action Plan, which commits the town to cutting back on energy use and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2% annually.

Specifically, the town is looking for residents who work in fields such as housing, development, architecture, land conservation, environmental science, business, transportation or agriculture. However, everyone is encouraged to apply. To apply or to learn more, contact Falmouth Sustainability Coordinator Ashley Krulik, 699-5337.

