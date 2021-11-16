A hunter found human remains this past weekend in the Augusta area behind Central Maine Power Company’s Edison Drive complex, police said Tuesday.

The skeletal remains of the body were removed Sunday by officials of the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the remains will be examined in an effort to determine the identity of the deceased person, according to Shannon Moss, public information officer for the state Department of Public Safety.

Moss said there “is nothing suspicious and no indication of foul play of any kind.”

Police believe the remains had been at the site for more than a year, and likely even longer than that.

Augusta Police detectives are reviewing any open missing person cases in the area, as part of the investigation, according to Augusta Chief Jared Mills.

Mills said the remains were found very close to the Augusta-Hallowell city line. He said the call initially came in as being in Augusta.

Augusta and Maine State Police, including the state’s evidence response team and an investigator with the medical examiner’s office, responded to a wooded area behind the CMP building on Sunday, where a hunter had located human remains. Mills and Moss said the hunter reported finding the remains on Saturday and notified police in Augusta that evening.

Police secured the scene Saturday, Moss said, and returned Sunday to process evidence there. The remains were found in the woods behind the rear parking lot, near CMP’s main building at the end of Edison Drive.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: