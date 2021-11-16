MANCHESTER — A Jay man was charged with operating under the influence and several other offenses after authorities say his car struck three vehicles Tuesday in Manchester.

Maine State Police at about 7:30 a.m. responded to reports of a Ford Focus being operated erratically and striking other vehicles on U.S. Route 202 in Manchester, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss.

The driver left the scene, but one of the people whose vehicle was struck followed the Focus as it traveled onto northbound Interstate 95. Troopers stopped the Focus north of Augusta and took its driver, identified as 48-year-old Jeffrey Smart, into custody.

In addition to operating under the influence, Smart was charged with driving without a license, failure to stop for law enforcement, three counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and three counts of failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means.

No other details were immediately available from police. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is working with State Police on the investigation.

No injuries were reported.

