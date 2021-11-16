I normally do not get involved in political wrangling, but I want to extend my thanks to John Balentine for his column in the American Journal. (Here’s Something: “Boos and Bravos,” Nov. 4).

He hit the nail on the head in his assessment of Maine’s political scene at this point in time. I wish that more folks shared his point of view. My thanks to him for putting together such an honest and factual assessment of our heroes and villains at this time.

Debra Kantor

Westbrook

