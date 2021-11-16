Maine health officials on Tuesday reported 946 new cases of COVID-19 for the three-day period from Saturday through Monday.

Thirteen additional deaths were reported as well, and hospitalizations increased by 14 just since Monday, setting another pandemic high of 275.

With the new batch of cases, the seven-day average now sits at 491, compared to 473 two weeks earlier, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Last Tuesday, 983 were cases reported for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Since March 2020, there have been 112,090 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,243 deaths in Maine. Even with an ongoing surge, the state has the third-lowest per capita rate for both since the start of the pandemic.

Cases have started to climb again nationally as colder weather has forced more people indoors, where the virus spreads more easily. According to the U.S. CDC, the seven-day case average is 80,823, which is up 13 percent from 71,619 cases on average two weeks earlier. COVID-19 deaths are still averaging about 1,000 each day across the country, and more than 760,000 Americans have died since the pandemic started.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 275 on Tuesday, the highest total to date. Of those, 75 are in critical care and 34 were on ventilators. The number of daily hospitalizations has increased by 30 percent just in the past week, adding to an already taxing situation for health care centers that are hampered by staffing shortages.

Hospitalizations, especially those requiring critical care or ventilators, have overwhelmingly been unvaccinated individuals, and numerous real-world studies have shown that unvaccinated people are far more likely to end up in the hospital if they contract COVID-19.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, continue at an accelerated pace this week, aided by an increasing number of booster shots and first doses for children between the ages of 5-11. Overall, Maine has administered 951,671 final doses of Pfizer of Moderna vaccine, or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That represents 70.8 percent of all Mainers.

According to a state-by-state tracker from Bloomberg News, Maine ranks third among all states in vaccination rates, behind only Vermont and Rhode Island. The top eight states are all on the East Coast.

In addition, Maine has now administered 171,185 booster shots, and 12,366 elementary school age children have gotten the first dose, representing 13 percent of all children in that range. As with other age categories, though, there is wide geographic disparity for vaccinations of children. In Cumberland County, for instance, 21.5 percent of 5-11-year-olds have gotten their first shots. In Franklin County, on the other hand, the rate is just 2.2 percent.

