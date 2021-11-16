In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary is has announced the release of a new collaborative cookbook, “Our Community Table.” Proceeds will go toward Mid Coast Hospital projects.
“Our Community Table” features more than 175 recipes of Auxilians and community members, as well as Mid Coast–Parkview Health care team members and volunteers. The recipes include comfort classics like Lobster Quiche and Pecan Pie, as well as flavors like Grilled Oysters with Parmesan Garlic Butter, and the Irish Whiskey Soda Bread recipe that won second place in an Irish baking contest at Now You’re Cooking in Bath.
Cookbooks are being sold for $20 and can be purchased with cash or a check, made payable to Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary, at the following locations:
Mid Coast Hospital Gift Shop, 123 Medical Center Drive in Brunswick
Gulf of Maine Books, 134 Maine St. in Brunswick
People Plus, 5 Union St. in Brunswick
Now You’re Cooking, 49 Front St, in Bath
Now in its 20th year, the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary has contributed more than $1.5 million towards hospital projects and scholarships for students pursuing healthcare careers. Learn more at midcoasthealth.com/auxiliary.
