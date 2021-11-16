Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Tues.  11/23  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  City Hall

Wed.  11/24  4 p.m.  Transportation Committee  City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon.  11/22  6:30 p.m.  Town Council/Finance Committee Capital Improvement Meeting

Mon.  11/22  7 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals

Tues.  11/23  5 p.m.  Recycling and Sustainability Committee

Tues.  11/23  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  11/24  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  11/24  6 p.m.  Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  11/22  2:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Mon.  11/22  3:30 p.m.  Planning Board Staff Review

Mon.  11/22  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee

Tues.  11/23  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Tues.  11/23  4:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  Conference Room

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

