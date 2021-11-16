Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Tues. 11/23 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee City Hall
Wed. 11/24 4 p.m. Transportation Committee City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 11/22 6:30 p.m. Town Council/Finance Committee Capital Improvement Meeting
Mon. 11/22 7 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals
Tues. 11/23 5 p.m. Recycling and Sustainability Committee
Tues. 11/23 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 11/24 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 11/24 6 p.m. Rivers and Coastal Waters Commission
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 11/22 2:30 p.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Mon. 11/22 3:30 p.m. Planning Board Staff Review
Mon. 11/22 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee
Tues. 11/23 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Tues. 11/23 4:30 p.m. Energy Committee Conference Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
