AUTO RACING

NASCAR: The addition of Brad Keselowski as part of the ownership group at Roush Fenway Racing means a rebranding of the team, which will be known as RFK Racing going forward.

Keselowski bought into the ownership group this summer and the team unveiled its new name and logos Tuesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a day before Keselowski will drive his No. 6 Ford as part of a NASCAR test of the Next Gen car. The official team name will be Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

RFK Racing will field two Cup teams in 2022 with Keselowski in the No. 6 Ford Mustang and and Chris Buescher in the No. 17 Ford. Matt McCall, crew chief for Kurt Busch the last several seasons, will move to RFK to run Keselowski’s car.

Scott Graves will lead the No. 17 team and Buescher. The duo won the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship together and Graves took over Buescher’s Cup program with five races remaining this season.

FORMULA ONE: Zhou Guanyu will become the first Formula One driver from China after signing with Alfa Romeo on Tuesday.

Zhou steps up from Formula Two, where he is second in the standings, and will partner Valtteri Bottas when the 10-time race winner moves from Mercedes for next season. All of the 20 places on the grid for the 2022 season have now been filled.

Zhou has previously been a test driver for the Alpine team and drove for them in a practice session for the Austrian Grand Prix in July.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Defending champion Daniil Medvedev clinched his place in the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in Turin, Italy.

Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in September for his first Grand Slam title, took just over 2 1/2 hours to beat Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6) and move level with the German on a tour-leading 56 wins after a tense tiebreaker in the decisive set.

“Definitely one of the matches to remember,” Medvedev said. “When you win 8-6 in the tiebreak in the third, it was 4-2 for him so I was like OK, he serves a few aces it’s done. I made it 6-4 and I was like OK, that’s my moment now. It’s back to 6-6 … Just an amazing feeling. Not actually much to say about the match, just amazing.”

Medvedev leads Red Group and was assured of his place in the final four after local favorite Matteo Berrettini pulled out of the tournament.

Berrettini retired against Zverev on Sunday with an abdominal injury and although he trained Tuesday he could not recover in time and was replaced by first alternate Jannik Sinner, another Italian.

WTA FINALS: Maria Sakkari needed almost three hours to upset top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (1), 6-7 (6), 6-3 late Monday and advance to a semifinal against Anett Kontaveit at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Fourth-seeded Sakkari took advantage of Sabalenka´s 19 double faults in the longest match so far at the tournament in Mexico, lasting 2 hours and 47 minutes.

The 26-year-old Sakkari started the year ranked 21st. After reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros and the U.S. Open, she became the first Greek woman to qualify for the WTA’s season-ending tournament. Paula Badosa will play Garbiñe Muguruza in Tuesday’s other semifinal match.

SKIING

OLYMPIAN INJURED: Three-time Olympian Adrien Théaux underwent surgery after he crashed in training in the United States and will miss the Olympic season, the French ski federation said on Tuesday.

Théaux fractured his left elbow and his right tibia and ankle in a super-G practice run at Copper Mountain, Colorado. The 37-year-old racer had surgery in Vail on Monday evening and will soon return to France, the team said.

Théaux is a three-time race winner on the World Cup circuit who took bronze in super-G at the 2015 world championships held at Vail-Beaver Creek. He competed at each Winter Games from 2010 to 2018 with a best result of 11th in super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The French men’s Alpine speed team already lost Brice Roger for the Beijing Olympics because of a knee injury last month.

