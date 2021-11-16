BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Holmes and Aleksa Gulbe each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Indiana rout Norfolk State 72-42 on Tuesday night.

Holmes, a Gorham native who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, scored 18 of her points in the first half. The Hoosiers (3-0) only led 22-21 in the second quarter before they scored the final 17 points of the half to go into the break up 18.

Indiana, which moved up to No. 4 in the poll on Monday for the school’s best ranking ever, committed 22 turnovers but only allowed 23 points off them.

Norfolk State (2-2) was led by Deja Frances, who scored 12 points for the Spartans. Norfolk State shot just 25% from the field.

(3) MARYLAND 98, MOUNT ST. MARY 57: Angel Reese scored 18 points and had a career-high 15 rebounds, Mimi Collins scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Ashley Owusu had 16 as the Terrapins (4-0) rolled to a win over the Mounts (1-2) in College Park, Maryland.

(10) LOUISVILLE 82, BELLARMINE 25: Emily Engstler scored 12 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Cardinal (1-1), who earned their first victory of the season in a rout over the Knights (0-2) in Louisville, Kentucky.

(13) MICHIGAN 73, UMASS LOWELL 54: Naz Hillmon scored 19 points, Emily Kiser had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the Wolverines (3-0) beat the River Hawks (1-2) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Hillmon scored seven straight Michigan points in the second quarter, Kiser scored their next seven, and the Wolverines led 39-26 at the break.

(22) WEST VIRGINIA 86, ST. FRANCIS 33: Esmery Martinez had 19 points and seven rebounds, Kirsten Deans added 18 points and seven steals, and the Mountaineers (1-0) beat the Red Flash (0-3) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

COLBY 68, HUSSON 56: Caroline Smith had 17 points as the Mules (3-0) beat the Eagles (2-2) in Bangor.

Adaobi Nebuwa added 15 points, while Carter McGloon added 13 and Carly Christofori 10 for Colby.

Bailey Donovan had 29 points for Husson.

BOWDOIN 74, SOUTHERN MAINE 60: The Polar Bears (3-0) closed out the contest with a 14-2 run, including eight points from Tori Beck, as they pulled away from the Huskies (1-3) at Brunswick.

Beck finished with 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Bowdoin. Megan Tan added 14 points, while reserve Callie Godfrey had 11 and Jess Giorgio 10.

Victoria Harris led Southern Maine with 18 points, 11 in the third quarter. Amy Fleming chipped in with 15.

TUFTS 60, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 42: Molly Ryan and Angela Alibrandi each scored 14 points as the Jumbos (3-0) beat the Nor’easters (0-4) in Biddeford.

Jordyn Franzen and Kaylee each had 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for UNE.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Freshman guard Raven Johnson will miss the rest of the season after injuring her left knee in the top-ranked Gamecocks win over South Dakota last Friday.

Johnson was the Naismith Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-America. The 5-foot-8 guard from Atlanta was part of South Carolina’s No. 1-rated signing class this season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(5) VILLANOVA 100, HOWARD 81: Brandon Slater hit all four 3-pointers and scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie scored 21, Justin Moore had 16 and the Wildcats (2-1) knocked off the Bison (3-1) in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

The Wildcats were coming off an 86-77 overtime loss Friday at Pauley Pavilion against No. 2 UCLA and were pushed for 30 minutes by a Bison team aiming for an upset.

(6) PURDUE 96, WRIGHT STATE 52: Trevion Williams had 20 points and 13 rebounds and Zach Edey added 18 points and 12 rebounds to help the Boilermakers (3-0) rout the Raiders (1-2) in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Williams, a preseason All-American who is coming off the bench, scored his 1,000th career point and grabbed his 650th career rebound. He’s the 16th player in school history to achieve both feats.

(7) DUKE 92, GARDER-WEBB 52: Paolo Banchero started for Duke (4-0) two days after he was cited for aiding and abetting impaired driving, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils’ win over the Bulldogs (0-3) in Durham, North Carolina.

Banchero, a freshman who was picked as the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year, was stopped by police early Sunday morning in nearby Hillsborough along with teammate Michael Savarino — Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson.

Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep, according to court records, and was arrested for driving while impaired. Banchero, who was in the back seat, was cited at the scene and released.

(13) KENTUCKY 80, MOUNT ST. MARY 55: Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 24 points with 16 rebounds, TyTy Washington scored 16 points and the Wildcats (2-1) shot well for the second consecutive game to run away from the Mounts (1-3) in Lexington, Kentucky.

(25) SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 78, FLORIDA GULF COAST 61: Chevez Goodwin scored 20 points, Boogie Ellis added 18 and the Trojans (3-0) defeated the Eagles (1-2) in the return of Trojans Coach Andy Enfield to the school he led to the “Dunk City” moniker in the 2013 NCAA tournament, in Fort Myers, Florida.

COLBY 82, THOMAS 63: The Mules (2-1) took control with a 20-0 run in the second half and beat the Terriers (1-2) in Waterville.

Noah Tyson had 19 points for 15 rebounds for Colby. Will King added 16 points and Jack Lawson added 13.

Darby Shea and Sawyer Deprey had 13 points apiece for Thomas.

BOWDOIN 79, SOUTHERN MAINE 70: Michael Simonds scored 20 points as the Polar Bears (2-0) beat the Huskies (3-2) in Brunswick.

Xander Werkman added 14 points, while Jack Shea had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Bowdoin.

Chance Dixon had 22 points and Jacobe Thomas 19 for Southern Maine.

MICHIGAN: Basketball Coach Juwan Howard and the school have agreed to a five-year extension that keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season.

The announcement was made by athletic director Warde Manuel on Tuesday night, a couple hours before the reigning Associated Press coach of the year led the fourth-ranked Wolverines against Seton Hall.

The Wolverines won their first two games this season and are contenders to win the national championship. They went 23-5 last season and won the Big Ten title and reached a NCAA Tournament regional final. In Howard’s first years as a head coach during the 2019-20 season, he won 19 games before the pandemic ended college basketball’s postseason tournaments.

