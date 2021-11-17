A federal appeals court is reinstating a ban on traditional lobster fishing in a nearly 1,000-square-mile stretch of the Gulf of Maine— a win for the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale and a blow to Maine’s iconic lobster fishery.
Federal fisheries officials released a new set of restrictions on the lobster fishery earlier this year, designed to protect the whales, which now number fewer than 340, from deadly entanglements in fishing gear.
Most of these new rules, which include state specific gear marking and weak points in rope to allow entangled whales to break free, won’t go into effect until May.
However, the October to January seasonal closure, home to prime winter fishing grounds, was slated to go into effect almost immediately, with fishermen required to remove their gear from the area by Oct. 18.
But last month, after a suit from the Maine Lobstering Union and other industry businesses, a federal judge halted the plan until the details and science behind it could be further scrutinized.
A group of conservationists swiftly filed an appeal, citing new information that the right whale population declined another 10 percent last year, from 366 in 2019 to 336 in 2020.
The appeal was granted Tuesday night.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Double the lights, double the dazzle in Westbrook
-
Local & State
State reports 1,042 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday but no additional deaths
-
Kennebunk Post
Runners take flight at Wells Vets Day 5K
-
Business
Federal appeals court reinstates lobster closure in Gulf of Maine
-
Columns
Leonard Pitts: Anti-vaxxers use deeply offensive symbol to play-act at victimhood
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.