A federal appeals court is reinstating a ban on traditional lobster fishing in a nearly 1,000-square-mile stretch of the Gulf of Maine— a win for the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale and a blow to Maine’s iconic lobster fishery.

Federal fisheries officials released a new set of restrictions on the lobster fishery earlier this year, designed to protect the whales, which now number fewer than 340, from deadly entanglements in fishing gear.

Most of these new rules, which include state specific gear marking and weak points in rope to allow entangled whales to break free, won’t go into effect until May.

However, the October to January seasonal closure, home to prime winter fishing grounds, was slated to go into effect almost immediately, with fishermen required to remove their gear from the area by Oct. 18.

But last month, after a suit from the Maine Lobstering Union and other industry businesses, a federal judge halted the plan until the details and science behind it could be further scrutinized.

Related Federal judge blocks lobster fishing ban in stretch of Gulf of Maine

A group of conservationists swiftly filed an appeal, citing new information that the right whale population declined another 10 percent last year, from 366 in 2019 to 336 in 2020.

The appeal was granted Tuesday night.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: