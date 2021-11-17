Years ago, I was at one of my biannual conferences where we bring in leading speakers on various organizational topics to speak to three dozen chamber of commerce directors like me. This particular speaker was discussing the profitability of community events and that when most chambers factor in the expenses for an event, they don’t factor in the staff time as an expense. It’s an interesting thought exercise, as from purely a dollars-and-cents standpoint an argument could be made that most community events are far more costly when you consider labor costs. Many colleagues left that conference, and to this day, still factor in labor costs when they consider events. I don’t do that though, because I realized during my next event that the speaker was, for the most part, completely incorrect.

To examine this in practice, we need to choose a major community event, so let’s take the Midcoast Tree Festival, which opens this Friday. The Midcoast Tree Festival is a fundraising event for the three presenting organizations, Spectrum Generations (for their Meals on Wheels program), All Saints Parish and the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber. This festival runs for six days, the weekends before and after Thanksgiving. During the event, lots of holiday gifts are raffled off to holders of very inexpensive tickets.

The problem with the speaker’s contention is that chambers of commerce, like many other organizations that run community events, cannot be judged on the financial impact just to themselves. That is a myopic view of what community organizations do. Community organizations are precisely that, there to serve the community, and we judge the impact of our work not only by our successes alone. In fact, as non-profits and not-for-profits, that is how we are structured.

That’s not to say profits are not needed — every organization needs profits to survive — but if we want to use the success of the community as the benchmark for what we do, then we also must count their gains as our gains. Now let’s look at the Midcoast Tree Festival. Labor cost-wise, an event like this takes 30-40 hours of work from the four staff people between the three organizations, so let’s round that off to 150 hours (which would be 4 staff people x 37.5 hours).

Depending on the salaries of those people the cost for those 150 labor hours is in the thousands. Let’s average it out to a $60,000 employee. Using very rough math, a $60,000 employee makes $29 per hour — let’s round that up to $30. Those labor hours then add an additional $4,500 in expenses. Now, for argument’s sake, let’s say I’ve grossly underestimated the hours- let’s double it then- 300 labor hours for $9,000.

That $9,000 still pales in comparison to what the event brings to the community. Every gallon of gas, convenience store snack, drive-thru coffee, dinner at a restaurant or other shopping excursions a family makes when coming to, or leaving, this event needs to be factored in. Every family that comes to the event and sees a tree from a business they had forgotten about and goes to that business, those purchases need to be factored in.

What if someone becomes a loyal customer of Fiore because of this event — how much economic impact does that have? What happens when someone sees Mainely Chiropractic signs as the media sponsor and then they become top of mind when their cousin says they need a chiropractor? What is the economic impact of the business leader who volunteers at the event, who makes a connection with a colleague, and they do a business deal? What about the family of tourists driving through Brunswick and following the signs to the event and, once inside, realizing this is the type of community they want to raise their family in?

Every single community event has this type of impact beyond just the dollars and cents raised by the presenting organizations. Add to that, the businesses that relocate to communities where “things are happening,” businesses who want to support community organizations who make these events happen and the effect of annual returns when these events become established, and it’s easy to see how these events become economic drivers far beyond whatever the labor cost to put them on will be.

To those business leaders who are board members of local organizations, consider this if you factor labor cost into event expenses. Keep in mind too, that if you still decide to factor in labor cost for your events, that you should only consider about 60% of the hours in your expenses because it is an overestimation to assume that 100% of those labor hours being used for the event would otherwise be used as income-generating hours. To put it another way, not all of those event hours would be billable hours anyway, so it’s incongruent to assume they would be.

While I have you, the Midcoast Tree Festival does open this Friday, November 19, 4-8 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. streamed on Facebook. As I write this on Monday evening we have over two dozen trees this year from local businesses with a minimum of $500 worth of value (so over $12,000 in gifts) which you can win for 50 cents apiece.

We launched our dedicated event website, MidcoastTreeFestival.com, last week, which has our hours of operation and will have all of the trees listed on Friday morning when the event begins. We still need more volunteers (the link is on the website), and we have 3-4 entertainment slots open for those who want to bring some holiday cheer to the festival. E-mail me at [email protected] if you have questions. Finally, the Midcoast Tree Festival Facebook page has several videos with Cory the Elf explaining COVID protocols, highlighting tree sponsors, etc. Plus, we’ll have a big announcement video on Friday. See you then!

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

