NEWRY — After three days of snowmaking, Sunday River Ski Resort is ready.

The resort announced Wednesday that if the cold holds, it will open a limited number of trails to season passholders and multi-day ticket holders Thursday at 9 a.m.

The mountain will open to day passes on Sunday.

“I am incredibly proud of the hard work our team has put in these past few weeks,” General Manager Brian Heon said in a press release. “We’re always pushing to get our trails open as fast as possible for our passholders and loyal guests and our team is making it happen.”

Temperatures have been cold enough for snowmaking since Monday evening, with the resort running 225 snowguns to build up a base.

The resort has added 9.5 miles of new snowmaking pipe and 131 new tower guns since last winter. It’s historically opened around Halloween, weather-depending.

On Thursday, the resort said it plans to open advanced terrain on the T2 and Upper Sunday Punch trails for New England and Ikon passholders, and New England 5-Day and Maine 4-Day ticket pack holders.

