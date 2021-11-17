Re: “Some say public art project crosses a line” (Nov. 11, Page A1):
I am writing to express my opposition to and revulsion at the recent public “art” project by Caitlin Cameron, in which lines are marked on Portland sidewalks and streets. In my view, those lines are offensive and more like graffiti than art.
How audacious of the Temporary Art Review Panel to approve such a project! We all walk where we wish to walk, and who cares where a few people have walked, who have lines drawn to show their steps?
I hope all lines are removed immediately and that the committee considers future projects with more consideration for the impact projects have for the total population.
Nina McKee
Scarborough
