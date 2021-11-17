MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points and Khris Middleton tied Milwaukee’s franchise record for career 3-pointers as the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-102 on Wednesday night.

Middleton returned after missing eight games due to COVID-19 and made consecutive 3-pointers 30 seconds apart early in the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead for good. The second of those 3s was his 1,051st with the Bucks to match Ray Allen for first place on the team’s all-time list.

Allen holds the NBA record with 2,973 3-pointers in a career that also included stints with the Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

LeBron James missed an eighth straight game for the Lakers due to an abdominal strain. The Lakers have gone 3-5 during that stretch.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 25 points for the Lakers two nights after getting a career-high 28 in a 121-103 loss to Chicago. Russell Westbrook had 19 points, Anthony Davis 18, Malik Monk 11 and Carmelo Anthony 10.

Antetokounmpo posted his highest point total since scoring 50 in a Game 6 finals victory over the Phoenix Suns that clinched Milwaukee’s first title since 1971.

Bobby Portis added 17 points for the Bucks. Middleton and Pat Connaughton had 16 each.

This marked just the third game this season in which the Bucks had their three top players – Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Jrue Holiday – all available. The only other times were in a 127-104 season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets and a 121-111 triumph at San Antonio on Oct. 23.

Bucks center Brook Lopez hasn’t played since that Nets game due to a back issue and guard Donte DiVincenzo still hasn’t made his season debut. DiVincenzo tore a ligament in his left ankle during the first round of the 2020-21 playoffs.

HEAT 113, PELICANS 98: Jimmy Butler had a triple-double in his return from a sprained right ankle, finishing with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Miami’s home win.

With Miami without starters Bam Adebayo (bruised left knee) and Kyle Lowry (rest), Butler shot 10 of 12 from the field and made 10 of 12 free throws after missing the previous three games.

Tyler Herro scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, and Max Strus added 15 points for the Heat. Herro also hit three 3-pointers, including a mid-court pass intended for Butler that landed inside the rim.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 24 points and Brandon Ingram added 19 points for the Pelicans (2-14).

MAGIC 104, KNICKS 98: Cole Anthony had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Mo Bamba added 12 points and 11 boards, and visiting Orlando rallied late in the fourth quarter to defeat New York.

Terrence Ross scored 19 points off the bench and rookie Jalen Suggs added 13 for the Magic, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

RJ Barrett scored 17 points and Mitchell Robinson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for New York, which has lost 4 of 6.

THUNDER 101, ROCKETS 89: Lu Dort scored 34 points and Oklahoma City beat visiting Houston, which lost its 13th straight.

Dort made 14 of 22 shots and had the second-best points total of his career.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and Josh Giddey added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder. They snapped a two-game skid with their largest victory margin of the season.

HORNETS 97, WIZARDS 87: Terry Rozier scored 19 points, Miles Bridges added 17 and Charlotte beat visiting Washington for its fourth straight victory.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 14 points for Charlotte, which ended Washington’s five-game winning steak after it stopped Golden State’s run at seven Sunday.

LaMelo Ball added 11 points and 14 assists, Mason Plumlee had 11 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen McDaniels also scored 11 points.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 24 points.

NETS 109, CAVALIERS 99: James Harden scored 27 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 and Kevin Durant 23 as Brooklyn beat short-handed Cleveland.

Patty Mills added 21 points to give the Nets four 20-point scorers for the first time this season. Brooklyn improved to 11-5 with its eighth victory in 10 games.

Ricky Rubio led Cleveland with 25 points, Darius Garland added 24 and Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Dean Wade each had 11. The Cavaliers dropped to 9-7.

Cleveland played without center Jarrett Allen (illness), guard Collin Sexton (torn left meniscus), and forwards Evan Mobley (sprained right elbow), Lauri Markkanen (conditioning) and Lamar Stevens (sprained right ankle).

PISTONS 97, PACERS 89: Jeremi Grant scored 19 points, Cory Joseph added 18 and Detroit rallied to beat visiting Indiana.

Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit (4-10), and Saddiq Bey scored 15.

Malcolm Brogdan had 19 points for Indiana (6-10). Caris LeVert scored 18, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams shot below 43% from the floor and under 30% on 3-pointers.

The score was tied going into the fourth quarter, but Indiana got to the basket on its first three possessions to go ahead 79-73.

The Pacers, though, couldn’t hit enough jumpers to take control of the game, and then Sabonis missed three straight free throws.

Detroit went ahead 85-82 on Joseph’s 3-pointer with 5:46 left, and Cunningham followed with a layup in traffic.

NOTES

WIZARDS: GM Tommy Sheppard has received a contract extension amid Washington’s fast start to the season.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced that Sheppard and Sashi Brown signed multiyear extensions and received promotions. Sheppard now becomes president and GM of the Wizards. Brown, who has served as a chief planning and operations officer, is now president of Monumental Basketball and special advisor to the office of the CEO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

