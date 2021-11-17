BIDDEFORD – Brian R. Becker, 60, of Alfred Street, passed away after a heroic battle with cancer Monday Nov. 15, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

Visiting hours are to be held Friday Nov. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced soon at St. Martins Church 120 Maple St, Somersworth.

Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

