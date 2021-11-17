KENNEBUNK – Regional School Unit 21 plans to launch a new website in December, but before that happens, the district wants people to have a look and then take a survey.

“Take it out for a test drive and give us your feedback,” said the district’s communication consultant Jen Hass.

RSU 21 is working with Finalsite, a website design and development company. The new site is currently at rsu21.net.finalsite.com. Visitors can examine the site, and then take the survey at tinyurl.com/26ykhjk5.

Hass said school leaders have been customizing the website design and revamping how information is organized.

“Whether you’re looking for a lunch menu, RSU 21 news or the school calendar, getting to it online is easier than before,” said Hass.

The technology upgrade is financed by federal COVID-19 funds through a grant application by Superintendent Terri Cooper.

RSU 21 families and others interested in the website may join the Communications Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 30, for a workshop on the new website. The meeting will be held at Kennebunk Elementary School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and via Zoom. Meeting details and a Zoom link will be available before the meeting at https://rsu21.net/communications-committee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: