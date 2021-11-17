TENNIS

The 2022 Australian Open is out of the question for Roger Federer as he continues to work to come back from his latest knee surgery, and the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion now says he “would be extremely surprised if I could play Wimbledon.”

Still, the 40-year-old Swiss great said he believes he is capable of the “ultimate dream” of playing in another Slam final. Presently tied with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam singles titles in men’s tennis, Federer seemed realistic yet determined to chart the closing arc of a remarkable career.

“My ambition is to see what I’m capable of one last time,” he said in an interview with Le Matin, a Swiss newspaper. “I also wish I could say goodbye in my own way and on a tennis court. That’s why I give my all in my rehabilitation. Then, let’s be clear, my life is not going to collapse if I don’t play a Grand Slam final again. But it would be the ultimate dream to go back. And, in fact, I still believe in it. I believe in these kinds of miracles.”

Federer was last seen playing in Wimbledon – which he has won eight times – losing a quarterfinal to Hubert Hurkacz on July 7. After withdrawing from the U.S. Open in mid-August, Federer said knee surgery was the “only glimmer of hope” he had of being able to compete at the level he wants. Federer has had four procedures on his knees over the past few years and said in August that he had hurt himself at Wimbledon.

Having to miss January’s Australian Open is “no surprise,” Federer told the Tribune de Genève. It also seems to rule out the French Open, which is scheduled to begin in late May, about a month before Wimbledon. He didn’t specifically address it, but he didn’t write off the U.S. Open, which he has won five times and which is scheduled to begin in late August. He made it clear, though, that he is playing a long game as he recovers.

NAOMI OSAKA says she’s been shocked to hear about a fellow player who has gone quiet since making a sexual assault allegation against a former top government official in China. The Japanese former No. 1-ranked Osaka, a four-time major winner, posted on social media on Wednesday to join those asking: where is Peng Shuai?

In a Twitter post – under the hashtag WhereIsPengShuai – Osaka wrote: “Not sure if you’ve been following the news but I was recently informed of a fellow tennis player that has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused. Censorship is never ok at any cost.”

The 24-year-old Osaka, who hasn’t played at tour-level since her U.S. Open title defense ended in a third-round loss in September, said she hoped Peng and her family “are safe and ok.”

Peng wrote in a lengthy social media post earlier this month that a former vice premier had forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals. The post was removed from her verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, and China’s entirely state-controlled media has suppressed all reporting on the case.

ATP FINALS: Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the ATP Finals by beating Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday in Turin, Italy. The top-ranked Djokovic is attempting to match Roger Federer’s record of six titles at the season-ending event for the top eight players in the world.

Djokovic was again almost perfect on his serve, although Rublev managed to break him in the opening game. Djokovic broke twice in each set and won the match with his 12th ace.

TRACK AND FIELD

RUSSIA DOPING: Russia’s doping suspension from track and field was extended into a seventh year on Wednesday, with cautious praise for reformers and a warning that not everyone supports their changes.

World Athletics voted to maintain the suspension, which was first imposed in November 2015, at its congress. The sport’s governing body said 126 national federations voted for the extension, with 18 against and 34 not voting. The vote followed a presentation from the head of World Athletics’ task force supervising Russia’s reforms, Rune Andersen. He wrote in a report that there is a “new culture” at the troubled Russian track and field federation, known as RusAF.

The federation is under new management after former president Dmitry Shlyakhtin and four other officials were banned for obstructing an anti-doping investigation into a top athlete by presenting fake medical documents. Russia was hoping to have the ban lifted in 2019 before that case pushed the country back to the brink of being expelled from World Athletics altogether.

