This month’s message from The Salvation Army

Ding! Ding! Ding! Goes the handbell. “Merry Christmas,” exclaims the annual bell ringer for The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is one of the world’s largest social service charities. Originally established in London in 1865, The Salvation Army has been providing help for those in need for more than 130 years in our Bath-Brunswick Community. Millions of Americans are still experiencing the ongoing impacts of the pandemic so The Salvation Army remains on the front lines of need to ensure Hope Marches on this holiday season.

As life returns to a new normal for many this holiday season, it’s easy to forget that pandemic poverty still affects our neighbors in need. This year, we are serving a new population of families who have never needed us before. We do that by providing Christmas gifts through the Angel Tree, food on the table through our local choice pantry, financial assistance (rent, mortgage, utilities, security deposits).

To meet the increased need resulting from the resurgence of the pandemic, we’re making it safe and easy for people to volunteer and donate to The Salvation Army.

– The best way to ensure services continue for those in your community is to sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month, which could be the difference between a family staying in their home or falling under the poverty line and living on the streets or in tents in local campgrounds

– Donate digitally with Apple Pay, or Google Pay at any Red Kettle

– Give any amount by texting “Bath” to 41444

– Go to the Walmart Registry for Good and select The Salvation Army Bath-Brunswick Corps

– Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree

– Visit SalvationArmyUSA.org or nne.salvatioonarmy.org/bath

– At The Salvation Army Bath-Brunswick Corps we rely on $60,000 from Red Kettles to help provide Social Services for those in need from our community during the year

– We’re hopeful that those who have time to give will volunteer to ring bells at Red Kettles.

– The Salvation Army is applying national safety protocols at all Red Kettles to ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors, and partners

– Contact us, The Salvation Army Bath-Brunswick Corps, to give back by volunteering to ring the bell at our local Red Kettle or distribute Angel Tree gifts to children in need

Money raised here stays in our community where it was donated.

We know that this year, the need for financial support is greater than ever before. We need your help to ensure Christmas is bright for our neighbors. More than 200 families already rely on the generous donations given in this community at Christmas, and we want to be able to continue to help them. Every gift counts, and we trust that you will help us ensure that Hope Marches On.

Presenting Sponsors:

If you would like to advertise with the Times Record and place your business on this page, please contact Dennis Gears at: [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous