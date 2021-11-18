NEW HIRES

Diana Perkins has been hired at InterMed as director of human resources. Perkins previously worked for Indus Hospitality Group in Rochester, New York, where she oversaw all administrative aspects of human resources for the organization’s 1,000 employees.

Amy Sisson also joined InterMed as nurse manager of the ambulatory surgery center. Sisson brings 15 years of experience in administration and nursing, along with a strong focus on quality and patient safety.

Portside Real Estate Group announced three additions to the firm:

Nate Mayo has joined Portside’s Kennebunk office as an associate broker. Mayo brings over five years of experience in the real estate industry. He was previously a top producer at a large franchised agency.

Sarah Carson has joined the group’s Falmouth office as an associate broker. Carson has over four years of experience in the real estate industry. Carson previously worked in the corporate banking industry.

Kelly Statczar has been hired at the group’s Yarmouth office as a sales agent. Statczar will join Portside’s 12-month program designed to jumpstart new agents’ real estate careers while working alongside a top Portside agent. She previously worked as teacher and mentor in elementary education.

Mission Broadband has hired Jeffrey Rogers as director of strategic initiatives. Rogers, of Westbrook, previously worked for Covetrus, where he held leadership roles in analytics, strategic accounts, growth initiatives and commercial operations. He has also worked for The Beacon Consulting Group.

Malone Commercial Brokers has announced four new hires:

Luke Malone has joined the brokerage team at Malone after four years of development work with Essex North.

Susie Pollard has joined the firm as a marketing specialist. Pollard brings more than a decade of experience in commercial real estate at local and international firms including JLL and CBRE.

Carly Parent has been hired as a broker assistant and marketing specialist. Parent previously held a marketing position with The Boulos Company.

Cassie Demick was hired as an operations assistant. Demick is a graduate of the University of Maine in Orono.

Katherine Skinner has joined Perkins Thompson as an associate attorney. Skinner is a member of the real estate, business and corporate, and employment law practice groups. She is a 2021 graduate of the University of Maine School of Law.

Stephen H. Shea was also hired as an associate attorney in Perkins Thompson’s litigation practice group. Shea’s practice focuses on a wide variety of civil matters including employment, construction and general business disputes. He also handles criminal and protection from abuse cases.

PROMOTIONS

Lewiston-based promotional products distributor Geiger has promoted Tracey Despres, Kaitlynne Gibson, Dawn LaPrell and Julie Vickers.

Despres has been promoted to key account team supervisor. She lives in Houlton.

Gibson was promoted to senior business development manager. She lives in Portland.

LaPrell has been promoted to director of web and operations. LaPrell, of Auburn, has worked at Geiger for over 20 years.

Vickers was also promoted to key account team supervisor. Vickers lives in Windham.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Make-A-Wish Maine announced new members of its board of directors: Emily Getchell is a financial consultant with Fidelity Investments. Getchell has been a financial adviser and financial wellness advocate since 2005. John Stibal has worked for Unum for more than 35 years and currently serves as senior vice president of its U.S. sales and client management operations. Phil Doucette has worked for Austin Associates since 1999. He has served on committees for the United Way of Androscoggin County and serves on the Central Maine Community Health Corp. board.

The Maine Council on Aging has welcomed three new members to its board of directors: Peter Baker is program manager for geriatrics at MaineHealth. Catherine Ryder is chief executive of Tri-County Mental Health Services. Angela Westhoff is chief executive of the Maine Health Care Association.

Robert Whitman has been named to the board of trustees for MDI Biological Laboratory. Whitman brings experience in communications and strategic planning. He will serve as a member of the facilities and real estate committee. He will serve on the committee raising the funds required for the planned expansion.

AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

Maine Summer Camps recently established The Jack Erler Award, named after attorney Jack Erler, “of counsel” to law firm Curtis Thaxter, to be given for outstanding contributions to organized youth camping. Erler has served as legal counsel for Maine children’s camps for more than 50 years and continues to support the law firm’s representation of camps as well as advising the Maine Summer Camp associations.

Please send submissions to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: