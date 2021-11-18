NEW YORK — Bryce Harper won his second National League MVP on Thursday, beating young stars Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Harper received 17 of 30 first-place votes and 348 points in voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Soto was second with six firsts and 274 points, and Tatis was third with two firsts and 244 points.

Harper overcame getting hit in the face with a 97 mph pitch during the season to bat .309 with 35 homers for Philadelphia. He led the major leagues with a .615 slugging percentage and 1.044 OPS, tied for the lead with 42 doubles and had 84 RBI.

But the Phillies missed the playoffs for the third straight season since he signed a $330 million, 13-year contract. Harper was the unanimous MVP in 2015 for Washington.

Soto, a first-time All-Star at age 23, hit .313 with 29 homers and 95 RBI for Washington. He led the major leagues with 145 walks and a .465 on-base percentage.

Tatis led the NL with 42 home runs, hitting .282 with 97 RBI for San Diego.

LABOR TALKS: While insisting Major League Baseball is focused on reaching a labor deal, Commissioner Rob Manfred signaled that owners likely will lock out players if the current contract expires Dec. 1 without a new agreement.

Baseball had eight work stoppages from 1972-95, but there has been labor peace since a 7 1/2-month strike began in August 1994 and forced the cancellation of the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

“We’ve been down this path. We locked out in ’89-’90,” Manfred said. “I don’t think ’94 worked out too great for anybody. I think when you look at other sports, the pattern has become to control the timing of the labor dispute and try to minimize the prospect of actual disruption of the season. That’s what it’s about. It’s avoiding doing damage to the season.”

Talks have been going on since spring but have lacked the momentum toward an agreement that characterized negotiations that led to deals in 2006, 2011 and 2016.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous