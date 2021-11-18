MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 112-97 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.
The teams will meet again Saturday night in Washington.
Butler shot 11 of 19 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws in his second consecutive outing over 30 points.
Bam Adebayo added 20 points, Gabe Vincent had 18 points and P.J. Tucker 15. The Heat improved to 11-5.
Bradley Beal scored 30 points for Washington, and Kyle Kuzma finished with 19. The Wizards have lost two straight to drop to 10-5.
The Heat made 7 of 8 3-pointers in the third quarter to take control. Duncan Robinson’s 3-pointer with 3:59 remaining in the quarter gave Miami its largest lead at 75-57. The double-digit result was the ninth in the Heat’s 11 wins.
Guard Tyler Herro, Miami’s second-leader scorer, sat out because of a bruised right wrist. The Wizards rested third-leading scorer Spencer Dinwiddie.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
Thursday’s college roundup: Boston College thumps Maine, 6-2
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Rielly scores 2 goals as red-hot Maple Leafs top Rangers 2-1
-
Business
Insurers balk at paying for biogen’s $56,000-a-year Alzheimer’s treatment
-
Local & State
Clean elections advocates sue Portland for second time
-
Local & State
Rep. Golden to vote against Build Back Better package