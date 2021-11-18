SPRINGVALE – Frederick Alexander Hammerle, 85, died Nov. 16, 2021 after a brief illness. Frederick was born July 17, 1936 in Syracuse, N.Y. He graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and a master’s degree in Business Administration. Over the years Fred worked as an engineer at companies in Syracuse, N.Y.; Rochester, N.Y.; and Cambridge, Mass. In 1962 Fred married Emily Young of Wilton, Conn. Fred and Emily raised their five children in Topsfield, Mass. While in Topsfield they enjoyed spending time at their camp in Bridgton. Eventually Fred and Emily retired to Bridgton. They purchased an 1890s farm house on Highland Lake. Renovating this house became Fred’s retirement project. He also enjoyed volunteering for the town community center where he led an Ice-Out fundraiser that supported local fuel assistance efforts. Fred was a runner- he ran Bridgton’s “4 on the 4th” (four miles on the 4th of July) race for many years. He also ran the Boston Marathon and Portland’s half-marathon A few years ago Fred and Emily sold their Bridgton home and moved to Springvale to be closer to family. Fred was always active in his local catholic parish, and is remembered for his faith, most recently attending Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church. The past few years have been spent enjoying their children and their families- daughter, Heather and husband Fred Basso of Shelton, Conn., son Alex and wife Patti of Sanford, son, Dan and wife Susan of Danvers, Mass., daughter, Judy and husband Dave Peters of York, and daughter, Susan and husband Bill Burrell of Danville, N.H. Fred especially loved spending time with his 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren! He is also survived by a sister, Dr. Patricia Leibrand of Madison, Wis.Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. with a funeral following at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 at the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, located at 580 Main St. in Springvale. A private interment will be held at the Oakdale Cemetery located on Twombley Road in Sanford. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

