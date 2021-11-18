Robert “Bob” Francis Bailey 1927 – 2021 CASCO/WOOLWICH – Robert “Bob” FrancisBailey, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was born on May 16, 1927, in Gardiner, a son of Chester W. and Eva F. (Grover) Bailey. Early in his life he cut and hauled wood with his five horses in the Bath, Wiscasset and Woolwich area before being drafted in the U.S. Army where he served from 1950 to 1952. He was stationed at Fort Devens in Massachusetts, Fort Dix in New Jersey before being stationed at NAS Keflavik Base in Iceland as a driver in the motor pool. He was honorably discharged as a corporal. After being discharged, he owned and operated an egg farm with 10,000 chickens selling eggs locally and in Portland, along with his Lake Region Dairy Farm business in Casco selling locally and to Hood Dairy in Portland for over 20 years. Bob took in and cared for six elderly people, including his father, and numerous foster care children over the years. Bob worked at Farmers Union in Norway. He drove school bus for the Town of Raymond. He retired from his dairy business and worked as a maintenance/caretaker and drove the bus for Camp Agawam in Raymond where he worked for over 50 years before retiring at the age of 88. Bob liked spending time with family and friends, reminiscing, fishing, snowmobiling, hunting, playing cards and loved the outdoors. After the loss of his longtime partner in July of 2021, he moved to Woolwich where he lived with his sister-in-law and her husband before his death. He is survived by a son, Archie Bailey and his wife, Vanessa of Melbourne, Fla., a daughter, Stephanie Bailey Wheeler and her husband David of Palm Bay, Fla., sisters-in-law Margaret Bailey of Richmond, and Edith Bailey Milligan and her husband Tony of Woolwich; five grandchildren, Vetta Pittman, Toshia McRae, Daniel McRae, Randy McRae, Cody Wheeler; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons; several nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and his longtime friends Bruce Murley and Sidney Flanagin, both of Casco. Predeceased by his parents Chester W. and Eva F. Baile; five brothers, Chester W. Bailey, Richard G. Bailey, James E. Bailey, Raymond L. Bailey, and Donald E. Bailey, three sisters, Bertha L. Stilphen, Margaret E. Gleason, Eleanor B. Burr; Avalon (White) Bailey, mother of Archie Bailey and Stephanie Bailey Wheeler; and longtime partner, Ilse M. Tepper. Special thanks to the Mid Coast Emergency Staff, Mid Coast Hospital Emergency Staff and Palliative Care Doctor Sandra Stevens and staff for the support and care they provided. A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath in the spring. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA Hancock County 141 Bar Harbor Rd. Trenton, ME 04605 or Camp Agawam, Maine Idea 54 Agawam Rd. Raymond, ME 04071

