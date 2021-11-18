Jack McBain notched a hat trick, including two goals in the first period, to lead Boston College to a 6-2 win over Maine in a Hockey East game Thursday night in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Mike Posma added a goal and an assist for Boston College (7-5-1, 5-3 Hockey East). Casey Carreau and Marc McLaughlin also scored.

Maine (1-9-1, 1-6) got goals from Grant Hebert and Donovan Villeneuve-Houle.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNE 70, ST. JOSEPH’S 58: The Nor’easters (1-4) used a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter to break open a close game against the Monks (1-1) in Biddeford.

Jordyn Franzen had five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for UNE, reserve Kaylee Beyor tossed in 16 points, and Juliana Tracey added 11.

Jayne Howe paced St. Joseph’s with 15 points. Cassandra Stapelfeld chipped in with 12.

SOUTHERN MAINE CC 63, MAINE-FORT KENT 60: Hannah Richards hit a clinching 3-pointer with 18 seconds to play as the SeaWolves (4-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Bengals (0-2) at South Portland.

Richards finished with 24 points, Tara Flanders added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Aija Andrews scored 10 points for SMCC.

Ariayle Baker led UMFK with 16 points.

(3) MARYLAND 108, UNC WILMINGTON 66: Katie Benzan scored 24 points, Angel Reese had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Terrapins (5-0) routed the Seahawks (1-2) in College Park, Maryland.

(14) IOWA STATE 98, DRAKE 76: Ashley Joens scored 31 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals, and the Cyclones (3-0) pulled away from the Bulldogs (1-2) in Des Moines, Iowa.

(17) FLORIDA STATE 64, JACKSONVILLE 39: Morgan Jones scored 11 of her 12 points in the third quarter to help the Seminoles (3-0) defeat the Dolphins (2-1) in Tallahassee, Florida.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNE 80, ST. JOSEPH’S 74: The Nor’easters (1-4) took the lead for good with 6:18 to play on an Alex Kravchuk 3-pointer and used a 13-2 run to grab control against the Monks (1-3) at Biddeford.

Kravchuk finished with 28 points off the bench. Anthony Senesombath and Drake Gavin had 14 points apiece.

Nick Curtis led St. Joseph’s with 20 points. Griffin Foley and reserve Julian Llopiz each chipped in with 13.

(3) KANSAS 88, STONY BROOK 59: Ochai Agbaji scored 25 points to continue his torrid start to the season, David McCormack added 12 points and eight rebounds and the Jayhawks (3-0) beat the Seawolves (0-2) in Lawrence, Kansas.

XAVIER 71, (19) OHIO STATE 65: Jack Nunge had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Paul Scruggs also scored 14 points and the Musketeers (3-0) led wire to wire in knocking off the Buckeyes (3-1) in Cincinnati.

(22) ST. BONAVENTURE 67, BOISE STATE 61: Kyle Lofton had 17 points and seven assists, Jaren Holmes added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bonnies (3-0) beat the Broncos (1-2) in the Charleston Classic at Charleston, South Carolina.

St. Bonaventure trailed 59-57 with 5:40 remaining after Boise State guard Marcus Shaver Jr. hit a 3-pointer. But the Bonnies locked down defensively and held Boise State to 1-for-9 shooting after that.

(24) FLORIDA 81, MILWAUKEE 45: Colin Castleton had 19 points and 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double and the Gators (3-0) dominated Milwaukee (1-2) in Gainesville, Florida.

JIM CALHOUN, who led UConn to three national titles, has retired again, this time from Division III Saint Joseph of Connecticut.

The 79-year-old Hall of Fame coach, who has struggled with stomach cancer and other ailments, said his health was not a factor in his decision to leave the school in West Hartford, Connecticut.

“It’s just the right time,” Calhoun said in a statement. “I’m healthy, my wife is healthy, and the USJ men’s basketball program is healthy. We built this program starting from scratch about five years ago, and now the team is in a good place.”

Calhoun ends his career with a record of 920-397. That includes 248 wins in 14 years at Northeastern and 625 in 26 years at UConn, where his teams won NCAA titles in 1999, 2004 and 2011.

