PARIS — Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday.
The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during fashion week.
After five years of investigation, investigating judges have ordered the case sent to trial, a judicial official said Friday. The 12 suspects face a range of charges related to the theft. No trial date has been set, and the official would not provide further details.
Kardashian West’s French lawyer did not immediately comment.
Several suspects have been released from jail pending trial for health reasons, including 68-year-old Yunice Abbas, one of the five men accused of carrying out the heist itself, who published a book about it last year.
The alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kardashian West an apology letter from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions and realizes the psychological damage he caused.
At the time, a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster
-
Local & State
Bench unveiled to honor man killed in Bangor because of his sexuality
-
New England
Bob Lawton, owner of ‘world’s largest arcade,’ dies at 90
-
Nation & World
12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris
-
Nation & World
California wildfires this year torched thousands of giant sequoia trees
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.