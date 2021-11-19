SCARBOROUGH — Central Maine Power has improved power reliability for more than 4,200 residents in Scarborough by completing work on a new substation on Broadturn Road, replacing an older facility on U.S. Route 1.

“Scarborough is a thriving community with economic development plans and projects underway,” said Joseph Purington, president and CEO of CMP in a news release. “It is CMP’s responsibility to provide the power that will reliably support and promote this growth. This new substation not only meets current needs it provides capacity for future growth in the area.”

The Dunstan substation was constructed as part of CMP’s ongoing plan to modernize substations across the company’s 11,000 square mile service area. Construction on the facility began in August 2020 and CMP hired about 30 contractors during the construction process.

The new substation replaces an aged facility built by Cumberland Light and Power in the 1920s. Like other new substations it has enhanced remote monitoring capabilities and connects directly to CMP’s Control Center in Augusta enabling more responsive operations, according to the release.

The new design is also more weather resistant and reduces the likelihood of animals coming into contact with energized components and disrupting power.

“This substation is one of the more recent examples of CMP’s year-round work to improve power reliability across our service area,” Purington said. “Over the past 13 years, 99% of CMP’s profits have been reinvested back into building a stronger, smarter grid for Maine.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: