BANGOR — Austin Seavey’s fourth-quarter touchdown gave Foxcroft Academy the lead, and the Ponies’ defense made big plays on Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale’s final drive to secure a 19-16 victory in the Class D football state championship game Friday at Cameron Stadium.

Dominic Trott scored both touchdowns for Winthrop, including late in the third quarter to put the Ramblers ahead, 16-12.

Jesse Drury helped Foxcroft quickly bounce back with a 33-yard run at the end of the third quarter. Seavey then found Caden Crocker for a 30-yard pass down the left sideline to the Winthrop 3 on the first play of the fourth quarter.

On the next play, Seavey took the snap and ran left for the touchdown.

Winthrop turned the ball over on downs at the Foxcroft 47 with seven minutes left.

Facing fourth-and-2 on the ensuing drive, Seavey ran up the middle for what would have been a first down, but he fumbled and Winthrop recovered with about three minutes left.

Ramblers quarterback Andrew Foster then ran for two first downs, but threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10 with 55 seconds remaining.

The state title is Foxcroft’s first since 2012, when it was the Class C champion.

The Ponies (11-0) started their first drive on Winthrop 48 after a long kickoff return by Drury. Seavey completed three passes to wide receiver Gideon Topolski, but Topolski fumbled after the third reception and the Ramblers (8-2) recovered on their own 21.

The trio of Trott, Logan Baird and Robby Feeney then marched Winthrop down the field to set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Trott. Feeney ran in the 2-point conversion.

On Foxcroft’s next drive, Seavey ran for 25 yards and connected with Caden Crocker three times, including a 13-yard touchdown. The point after kick was wide, so Winthrop held an 8-6 lead with 52 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Ponies took the lead in the second quarter after a bobbled snap on an attempted punt turned into a 17-yard run for a first down by punter Kemsley Marsters. After a false start, Drury took a handoff, cut left and ran up the left sideline for a 52-yard touchdown. Crocker’s run up the middle on the conversion try was stopped, but Foxcroft led 12-8 with 4:17 remaining in the first half.

Drury finished with 132 yards rushing.

Foxcroft drove deep into Winthrop territory just before halftime, but Marsters missed a 35-yard field goal.

On Winthrop’s second drive of the third quarter, Foxcroft appeared to get a stop on fourth-and-5, but an unsportsmanlike penalty gave the Ramblers a first down at the Foxcroft 24. That led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Trott, and Feeney again added a 2-point conversion.

