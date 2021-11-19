NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The University of Maine women’s basketball team held a 12-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter and rallied for a 47-44 win over previously unbeaten Yale on Friday.

The Black Bears got their first win of the season and improved to 1-3 while the Bulldogs fell to 3-1.

Anne Simon led Maine 16 points. Bailey Wilborn chipped in with 12 points while Maeve Carroll added seven points and 12 rebounds.

Camilla Emsbo scored 14 points for Yale.

BOWDOIN 67, WORCESTER STATE 45: Megan Tan scored 15 points, Sela Kay had 11 and Sydney Jones added nine as the Polar Bears (4-0) used a 25-12 fourth quarter to pull away from the Lancers (2-3) in Brunswick.

Callie Godfrey chipped in with six points and eight rebounds.

Gigi LeMay scored 16 points for Worcester State.

BATES 86, THOMAS 37: Brianna Gadaleta scored 14 points while Meghan Graff had 13 and four steals as the Bobcats (1-0) cruised past the Terriers (0-2) in Waterville.

Mia Roy scored 12 points. Jenna Berens had 11 points and three blocks.

Kaylee Ravagli led Thomas with 15 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

MAINE 5, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 1: Nicole Pateman had a goal and three assists, Loryn Porter made 22 saves and the Black Bears (5-8-1, 3-5-1 HEA) cruised past the Terriers (6-5-3, 5-4-3) in Orono.

Taylor Leech, Bailey Oakes, Courtney Colarullo and Ida Kuoppala also scored. Ali Beltz had two assists.

Emma Wuthrich scored for Boston University.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, PLYMOUTH STATE 0: Jess MacLean had a goal and two assists, and Georgie Snow added a goal and an assist and the Huskies (5-2-0, 4-1-0 NEHC) used a three-goal second period to power past the Panthers (3-3-1, 1-2-0) at Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Peyton Dukas also scored. Haley McKim made 15 saves in net.

Olivia Petito made 34 saves for Plymouth State.

SUFFOLK 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 2 (OT): Jesse Kennedy had a goal and an assist, including the game-winner 1:09 into overtime, to lift the Rams (7-0-0, 3-0-0 CCC) over the Nor’easters (2-4-0, 2-3-0) in East Boston, Massachusetts.

Madison Ricardo and Shana Cote also scored.

Piper Desorcie and Keely Kasputis scored for UNE, while Kaleigh Laurendeau made 45 saves.

COLBY 3, WILLIAMS 0: Lexi Cafiero scored a pair of goals and Meg Rittenhouse made 40 saves as the Mules (1-0-0, 1-0-0 NESCAC) beat the Ephs (0-1-0, 0-1-0) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

McKinley Karpa also scored for Colby.

MEN’S HOCKEY

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 8, SUFFOLK 3: Austin Morgan had three goals and two assists to power the Nor’easters (3-1) past the Rams (1-3) in Biddeford.

Collin Heinold, Jake Fuss, Aaron Aragon, Jamey Zanca and Ryan Kuzmich also scored. Billy Girard IV made 22 saves for the win.

WILLIAMS 1, COLBY 0: Jacob Monroe scored at 11:39 of the second period to lift the Ephs (1-0-0, 1-0-0 NESCAC) over the Mules (0-1-0, 0-1-0) in Waterville.

Evan Ruschil made 43 saves. Henry Muller and Ben Lawrick had an assist each.

Andy Beran made 23 saves for Colby.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, SKIDMORE 2: Brendan Dowler, Austin Marini and Matt Fuller all scored as the Huskies (1-3-1, 1-3-1 NEHC) opened a 3-1 lead and held off the Thoroughbreds (2-2-1, 1-1-1) in Gorham.

Anthony D’Aloisio made 34 saves. Adam Withers had two assists.

Kaedan Patrick scored both goals for Skidmore.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »