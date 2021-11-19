Maine health officials reported 944 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 14 additional deaths, continuing one of the heaviest stretches of virus transmission on record with Thanksgiving less than a week away.

Over the last three days alone, there have been 2,919 new cases, and the seven-day average now stands at 666, which is a new record. The state already has set records this week for the highest cases reported on a single day, the highest average positivity rate and the most individuals hospitalized.

Two weeks ago, the daily cases average was 486. This time last month, it was 524. Since the pandemic began, there have been 115,009 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,268 deaths, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite the recent surge, both cases and deaths remain among the lowest per capita of any state.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Friday, but they remain at a high level and have been increasing most in lower vaccinated areas. As of Thursday, there were 273 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 74 were in critical care and 35 were on ventilators. Thursday’s total was a slight decrease from the day before – the first time that has happened in several days. Over the last two weeks, the number of people hospitalized has increased by 24 percent.

Maine has been seeing high case numbers for weeks now, but they have started to rise again across the country after declining for most of September and October. According to the U.S. CDC, the seven-day average number of cases reported is 88,482, up 26 percent from 70,400 cases on average two weeks ago. Hospitalizations had been dropping steadily since early September, when the daily average was around 93,000, but have leveled off of late and are hovering around 40,000. Deaths are still averaging about 1,000 per day across the U.S.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, continue at a steady rate in Maine, and that is expected to pick up following Wednesday’s announcement from Gov. Janet Mills that anyone 18 or older can now get a booster, as long as it has been at least six months after their final dose of the original Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson version. The state also continues to target 5-11-year-olds, who become eligible this month. So far, 16,230 children in that range have gotten first doses, more than half of them in Cumberland and York counties.

Over the last week, daily vaccinations have averaged close to 9,000, a rate not seen since mid-May. In all, Maine has administered 952,398 final doses of vaccine, which represents 70.9 percent of all residents. Additionally, 186,102 people have gotten booster shots, or about 14 percent of those eligible.

More and more, the data shows that the virus is spreading most heavily in counties with lower vaccination rates. Conversely, higher vaccinated counties are not being hit as hard. Over the last 14 days, the counties with the highest case rates have been Franklin, Androscoggin, Oxford and Somerset. All four are in the bottom five for vaccination rates. Cumberland County has the state’s highest rate of fully vaccinated residents and has seen the lowest level of transmission over the last two weeks.

