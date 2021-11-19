Formerly of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Samuel Carmen Wallace, born Nov. 12, 2000, found his peace on Nov. 5, 2021, after a long battle with Substance Use Disorder. His family will find comfort in the fact that he is finally at rest.

Sam inspired laughter, strength and confidence in all who met him. His sense of humor was second to none and he loved wholeheartedly. Sam would be the first person to give you the shirt off his back. He has been described by those who knew him as truly one of a kind, charismatic and being an overall bright spirit. He lit up every room he stepped into; his energy was infectious.

Sam was also known by many for his love of tattoos, weightlifting, drinking dunks, smoking menthols, slamming energy drinks, and the phrase “Be a man.” But most importantly, he was known for his empathy and lack of judgment toward others. Sam accepted everyone for who they were. Sam was a gifted wrestler, which gave him the opportunity to showcase his trademark work ethic and tenacity. He was also extremely proud to be an uncle to his two nephews who aspire to be “strong like Uncle Sam.”

Sam was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Julius Carmen Palmero, whom he loved dearly. Sam will be forever missed by too many to count including mother, Laurie Wallace; father, David Wallace Jr.; sister, Jillian Hoffman; brother, Benjamin Wallace; nephews, Ryder and Reece Hoffman; grandmother, Carol Palmero; grandmother, Elinor Sutherland; grandfather, David Wallace Sr.; as well as loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service was held Saturday afternoon, Nov. 13, at West Church, 767 Broadway, Haverhill, MA 01832. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill & Bradford.

One of Sam’s proudest accomplishments was becoming an alum of North Shore Recovery High School, he loved being a part of that community. His mentality was to never give up and to remember that kindness goes a long way. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Sam’s name can be made to Northshore Recovery High School. Please make checks payable to Friends of Northshore Education Consortium, 112 Sohier Road, Beverly, MA 01915.

