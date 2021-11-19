Frank Conrad 1943 – 2021 TOPSHAM – FrankConrad, 78, of Topsham, passed away on Nov. 16, 2021 at Midcoast Hospital, with family by his side. Frank was born on Jan. 11, 1943, to Frank and Phyllis (Bickford) Conrad in Portland. He graduated from Portland High School in 1961, followed by serving in the United States Marine Corps, and owning a local business, Conrads Dental Lab. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed gardening, music, and being surrounded by family. Frank was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Donna Conrad; a brother, Richard Conrad; and great-grandson, Caden Milliano. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah-Ellen Normand and husband, Roger, son, James Conrad and family; grandchildren Amber Conrad, Autumn Kendal and husband Jacob, and Emma Skelton; great-grandchildren Nevaeh and Bentley Milliano, and Elliot and Oliver Kendal; as well as three siblings, Francis Yuan and husband Ting, Anita Walker, and Tom Conrad. A graveside service will be planned for the spring. Sympathies can be sent to the family at 140 Main St., Topsham. In lieu of a service, the family is asking that you enjoy a meal with your loved ones.

