Ryan Gambardella and Sarah Card, both of Scarborough, are incoming freshmen this year at James Madison University in Harrisburg, Virginia.
Aidan Mclean, of Scarborough, is a freshman at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mclean’s major is listed as Mechanical Engg BME.
Graduate student Narissa Libby of Gorham was among those honored by the Newton, Massachusetts, Lasell University Lasers soccer team prior to a game in October.
Eastern Connecticut State University’s Theatre Program presented its first production of the fall semester in October, “The Place That Made You.” William Donnelly of Gorham, who majors in New Media Studies at the Willimantic, Connecticut university, and was a projections media artist.
