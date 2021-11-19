Cub Scouts from Pack 47 have been busy carrying out Good Turns for various organizations in Scarborough. Cub Scouting is for any boy or girl in grades kindergarten through fifth. Contact Cathy at [email protected] for more information. Recently, the Scouts painted pumpkins (above) and made Thanksgiving cards for residents at Pine Point Nursing Home and cleaned the Dunstan Cemetery.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Trumpet ensemble, Tummlers to perform in Freeport
-
Times Record
Newly restored steps at St. Mary Church in Bath dedicated Nov. 21
-
Scarborough Leader
With utility-scale solar zoning approved, projects are moving forward in Scarborough
-
Times Record
The Conversation: What Americans hear about social justice at church – and what they do about it
-
Times Record
Windham church hosts holiday fair Dec. 4