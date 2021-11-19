Cub Scouts from Pack 47 have been busy carrying out Good Turns for various organizations in Scarborough. Cub Scouting is for any boy or girl in grades kindergarten through fifth. Contact Cathy at [email protected] for more information. Recently, the Scouts painted pumpkins (above) and made Thanksgiving cards for residents at Pine Point Nursing Home and cleaned the Dunstan Cemetery.

