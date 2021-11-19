Gorham has a new attraction in the clock tower at Station Square: Sidecar Wine, Whiskey & Tapas Bar.

Located on the top floor, patrons will be able to listen to live music, enjoy daily specials and join in for weekly karaoke fun all in a sleek new locale. Enjoy a cocktail and an appetizer on the top floor, along with a wraparound outdoor deck that offers a 360-degree view.

Sidecar Wine, Whiskey & Tapas held a grand opening Oct. 21. Business hours are Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m.

Weekly events will feature specialty wine and whiskey tastings and the menu will include a variety of bar snacks and tapas such as charcuterie boards, bruschetta, cheese boards and paninis, and more.

Sidecar is owned and operated by Ben Smith, a Gorham resident who has been operating Junction Bowl since 2019. Smith has been an active member of the community for many years.

For more information on the entertainment schedule and menu visit www.sidecarwinewhiskey.com

