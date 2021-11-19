BASKETBALL

Former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas was announced Friday as an injury replacement for USA Basketball’s team that will open World Cup qualifying play this month in Mexico. The two-time NBA All-Star was added to the roster, along with Justin Anderson, as replacements for DaQuan Jeffries and Frank Mason III.

The team, which includes Maine Celtics center Luke Kornet and is coached by former UMaine player Jim Boylen, begins training camp in Houston on Saturday, in advance of games in Chihuahua, Mexico, against Cuba on Nov. 28 and Mexico on Nov. 29.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Collin Morikawa, looking to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai title, shot a second straight 4-under 68 at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, leaving him three shots off the lead and in a strong position to finish the season as European’s Tour’s No. 1 player.

Shane Lowry (65), John Catlin (65) and Sam Horsfield (66) were tied for the lead at 10 under. Rory McIlroy was one shot back after a 70.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Casper Ruud, the eighth and final qualifier for the season-ending tournament in Turin, Italy, advanced to the semifinals by defeating Andrey Rublev in the last round-robin match, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Ruud will be No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, the U.S. Open champion. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and No. 3 Alexander Zverev meet in the other semifinal.

MISSING PLAYER: China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday stuck to its line that it wasn’t aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her.

Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters that the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation.”

The ministry has consistently disavowed knowledge of the issue since Peng made her accusation more than two weeks ago.

The 35-year-old former top-ranked player in women’s doubles won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. She also participated in three Olympics, making her disappearance all the more prominent with Beijing set to host the Winter Games starting Feb. 4.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: FIFA changed the format for the intercontinental playoffs to be single-leg games at a neutral venue.

The winners of the matches will earn the final two spots at next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA cited “unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic” when scheduling the games for June, more than two months later than the pre-pandemic schedule. A host was not announced for the two games, which will be played on June 13 and 14.

The playoffs will involve teams from Asia, South America, Oceania and the North American region.

ENGLAND: Kevin De Bruyne contracted the coronavirus while on international duty with Belgium and is isolating, Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola said.

Guardiola said De Bruyne found out on Wednesday that he had tested positive. He is back in England and is vaccinated.

The midfielder will miss a Premier League game against Everton on Sunday as well as a Champions League group game against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.