A box truck filled with packages crashed early Saturday morning on the Maine Turnpike in Portland, slowing traffic for several hours in both directions.

According to a news release from Maine State Police, the truck – driven by Karl Remy, 29, of Norton, Massachusetts – was headed north when it experienced a mechanical issue at mile 47 near the Westbrook Street overpass. The truck veered into the median and rolled up onto guardrails just under the overpass.

The truck suffered extensive damage and some packages spilled out of the back. Remy was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Because the front of the truck was partially in one lane and the back in another, traffic was reduced to one lane in both directions for several hours Saturday.

