COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns in the first half as No. 5 Ohio State made it look easy in a 56-7 blowout of No. 7 Michigan State on Saturday.

Stroud finished 32-for-35 passing against the Spartans’ sketchy pass defense, which had allowed more yards through the air than any in major college football, and positioned himself as maybe the Heisman Trophy favorite heading into championship stretch of the season.

Michigan State Heisman hopeful Kenneth Walker III, the nation’s leading rusher, was turned into a nonfactor by the Buckeyes. Walker had six carries for 25 yards.

By the time Stroud took a seat late in the third quarter, the redshirt freshman piled up 432 yards for the Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten, CFP No. 4), who polished their College Football Playoff resume and served warning to No. 8 Michigan ahead of the rivalry game next week that may end up determining the winner of the Big Ten East.

The Buckeyes’ top three receivers all eclipsed the 100-yard mark and caught touchdown passes. Chris Olave had seven catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Garrett Wilson grabbed seven for 126 and a pair of scores, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 10 receptions for 105 yards and a TD.

Ohio State led 49-0 at the half and outgained the Spartans 655-224.

(1) GEORGIA 56, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 7: Standout defensive tackle Jordan Davis scored his first career touchdown and No. 1 Georgia’s defense was again dominant as the Bulldogs (11-) beat the Buccaneers 4-6) in Athens, Georgia.

(12) OKLAHOMA 28, IOWA STATE 21: Caleb Williams passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Jalen Redmond returned a fumble for another score, and the Sooners (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) beat the Cyclones (6-5, 4-4) in Norman, Oklahoma.

CLEMSON 48, (13) WAKE FOREST 27: Kobe Pace ran for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers (8-3, 6-2 ACC) won their 13th straight over the Demon Deacons (9-2, 6-1) in Clemson, South Carolina.

(16) TEXAS A&M 52, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 3: Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller combined for three touchdowns before halftime, and the Aggies (8-3) cruised to a win over the Panthers (7-3) in College Station, Texas

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(5) VILLANOVA 71, (17) TENNESSEE 53: Jermaine Samuels scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Wildcats (3-1) beat the Volunteers (2-1) in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

(9) BAYLOR 86, STANFORD 48: LJ Cryer scored 21 points and James Akinjo had 11 points with a career high-tying 11 assists, leading the Bears (4-0) to a victory over the Cardinal (3-2) in Waco, Texas.

(23) UCONN 87, BINGHAMTON 63: Tyrese Martin had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and the Huskies (4-0) beat the Bearcats (1-3) in Hartford, Connecticut.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(2) UCONN 88, MINNESOTA 58: Christyn Williams scored a career-high 31 points, and the Huskies (2-0) beat the Gophers (3-2) in the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

(13) MICHIGAN 69, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 45: Emily Kiser had 16 points and eight rebounds, Danielle Rauch scored 13, and the Wolverines (4-0) beat the Chippewas (1-2) without star Naz Hillmon, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

(23) SOUTH FLORIDA 77, SYRACUSE 53: Bethy Mununga had a season high 18 points with 12 rebounds to help the Bulls (3-1) beat the Orange (2-2) in the first round of the women’s Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

