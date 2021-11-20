Maine health officials reported 848 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and three more deaths, continuing a surge of the virus across the state.

The seven-day daily case average, at 674 on Friday, is highest of the pandemic so far. Maine’s infection has been above the national average for weeks as the virus spreads mostly in western, rural counties with lower vaccination rates.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 115,857 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,271 peopled have died with the virus, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Saturday morning, but as of Friday there were 278 individuals with COVID-19 in Maine hospitals, including 81 in critical care and 32 on ventilators. The number of people hospitalized in Maine also has been at record high levels, and the majority of patients are unvaccinated.

While Maine had been experiencing a surge in September and October while other parts of the country saw decreasing cases and hospitalizations, the pandemic has more recently begun to rebound nationwide as people move indoors in cooler weather.

The pace of vaccinations has picked up in recent weeks. And more school clinics are expected to begin vaccinating 5-to-11-year-olds this week.

Overall, Maine has given 916,709 final doses of vaccine, which accounts for 68.2 percent of all residents.

In addition to final doses, Maine has administered 240,524 booster doses.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: