Aidan Sullivan, Marshwood High’s quarterback, heard Coach Alex Rotsko’s call, and he did a double-take. Did he just say we’re going for it? On fourth-and-2 from our own 9 yard line? With a one-point lead?

Sullivan heard correctly, and went out and got the two yards the Hawks needed. It was the key play in a drive that ate up the game’s final 10 minutes and 24 seconds. It was the play that foreshadowed another state championship for Marshwood.

The Hawks held off Windham, 14-13, to win their fourth consecutive Class B football title Saturday at Fitzpatrick Stadium. It took a huge defensive stand, Rotsko’s gutsy call, and the ensuing long drive to run out the clock. It was Marshwood’s sixth state title in the last seven seasons, all under Rotsko.

“I honestly thought we were going to punt it. But Coach (Rotsko) said we’re going to sneak it, which we haven’t done much this year. The left side of the line is just great. They got me a good push, and I followed behind them. I really can’t believe we went for it inside our own 10,” Sullivan said.

The Hawks (9-3) rarely called for the quarterback sneak this season, but Rotsko had faith his senior would get the job done.

“Aidan Sullivan, he’s a gamer, so I figured he’d get it. We just figured we could make a play,” Rotsko said. “Obviously, it’s one of those calls where you look like a genius or a moron. I guess I’m a genius tonight. Next time I’ll be a moron.”

Three plays before the Hawks took the gamble of the game, they stuffed the Eagles (9-1) twice inside the 1-yard line to preserve their slim lead. On second-and-goal from the 16, Haddon Boyle was stopped just short of the goal line, giving Windham third-and-goal from inside the 1. On third down, Boyle was stuffed for no gain. On fourth down, quarterback Will Ledbetter was stopped short of the end zone.

“The guys up front said we were in the first time, and we weren’t called in. Apparently (the refs) could see it better than anyone else. I’m not sure how, we were laying in the end zone. So we decided to go for it again. We’re inside the half-inch line,” said Windham Coach Matt Perkins.

On fourth-and-goal, Marshwood inserted 6-foot-6, 350-pound sophomore defensive lineman Jackson Buckley for what would his only play of the game.

“He hasn’t played at all on defense this year,” Rotsko said of Buckley. “We figured he’d be tough to move.”

From there, Marshwood was determined to play keep away. The Eagles had moved the ball throughout the game, gaining 294 yards, and Rotsko knew his team couldn’t give them another chance. The Hawks ran the ball, grinding out yards and chewing the clock.

“We kept saying, one more first down. One more first down. One more first down. It just kept happening,” Rotsko said. “I was just hoping not to leave too much time on the clock if we didn’t score. Then we got in the situation, now we don’t want to score with a one-point lead. I would never guess we’d have done that.”

Added Sullivan: “We were just running the ball, same plays, and we trusted our backs. We knew they were going to hold on to the ball.”

With Windham out of time outs, Marshwood took a delay of game penalty with a second remaining. On the fourth down on the next play, Sullivan ran backwards and took a knee to end the game.

All the scoring came in the first half. Marshwood took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter, when Ty Cougler blocked a Windham field goal attempt and Cam Cornett scooped up the ball and ran 88 yards for a touchdown.

The Hawks pushed their lead to 14-0 with 6:58 left in the second quarter, when Andrew Goodwin scored on a 1-yard run.

Windham scored twice in the final five minutes of the half to cut Marshwood’s lead to a point at the break. Nick Garrison (nine catches for 119 yards) caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Will Ledbetter with 4:49 to play. When Marshwood went offside on the extra point try, Windham elected to go for two points but was stopped short.

Garrison came up big for the Eagles a few minutes later, intercepting an Aidan Sullivan pass and going 70 yards for a touchdown to cut the Hawks’ lead to 14-13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous