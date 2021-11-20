The seventh annual Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay kicked off Saturday, putting a spotlight not only on dazzling light displays but also on the pandemic’s enduring grip.
In past years, visitors could roam freely on the grounds, but this year’s event is a driving tour, open Thursday through Sunday through New Year’s Day. Organizers made the transition to a driving event to better enforce COVID-19 safety protocols.
Nearly 650,000 energy-efficient LED bulbs are featured in this year’s display, which adds up to about 60 miles of lights. Visitors also have a chance to vote for their favorite display made by a business, a Maine resident or both.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Gardens Aglow in Boothbay opens for seventh season, with precautions: See the photos
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Cape Elizabeth rolls to first state championship, 53-8
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Houston loses its 14th straight game
-
Sports
NHL roundup: Hurricanes beat Kings for fourth straight win
-
Sports
UMaine notebook: Receiver Andre Miller returns, makes immediate impact
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.