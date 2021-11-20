The seventh annual Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay kicked off Saturday, putting a spotlight not only on dazzling light displays but also on the pandemic’s enduring grip.

In past years, visitors could roam freely on the grounds, but this year’s event is a driving tour, open Thursday through Sunday through New Year’s Day. Organizers made the transition to a driving event to better enforce COVID-19 safety protocols.

Nearly 650,000 energy-efficient LED bulbs are featured in this year’s display, which adds up to about 60 miles of lights. Visitors also have a chance to vote for their favorite display made by a business, a Maine resident or both.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles