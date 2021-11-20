I take great offense to the commentary by the president of Maine Medical Center. If people would just take control of their own health, there would be no need for this huge behemoth.
I do believe there are truly caring individuals who work for this conglomerate. I also believe there are times when they are needed, as in trauma from an accident or fall and acute illness. Other than that, we should be focusing on “food as medicine” and thereby eliminating the need for this “sick care” that they claim is health care.
Nobody goes to Maine Med when they are healthy and I have never met a sick person who is drug deficient. We should be educating our future doctors, nurses and healthcare providers in ways to promote health autonomy, not dependence on drugs and fear that they won’t have access to care.
Nikki Richio
Portland
