I’m over trying to convince Republicans to get vaccinated. I grieve for the people who will get sick from them but who did everything they could to be smart about COVID. It hurts to know that innocents, like the elderly or those who are vaccinated but immunocompromised, will get sick and suffer because of the anti-vaxxers.

But as for the Republicans themselves? I’m sorry, I’m out of sympathy. I’ve been trying for months to convince the ones who I know to get the shot. The data and facts are there, along with numerous incentives. Tell me why I should care that Republicans self-select out of the gene pool and voting bloc? If anything, it gives Democrats an easier time winning elections. So by all means, keep “owning” all us Libs by refusing your vaccination.

R. Leigh Hennig

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: