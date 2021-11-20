Detectives from the Maine State Police are investigating a shooting death in Hiram.

Police responded to 6 Oak Woods Rd. about 1 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot who needed medical help.

When troopers and deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s office arrived, they found the man outside the home, but he was already dead.

An autopsy on the man, who has not been identified publicly, is expected to be completed in the coming days.

“Detectives identified witnesses and persons of interest to the incident and are conducting interviews and collecting evidence at this time,” said Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine state police.

“Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team continue to process the scene and are expected to be at the residence in Hiram for most of the day.”

According to dispatch radio traffic, there was a party of at least 10 people at the home, and the woman who called 911 was there to pick up a friend, a dispatcher said. An officer on scene radioed a short time late that a suspect was custody and police recovered a firearm.

The home is owned by Susan Carl, according to town records, but contact information for Carl could not be located Saturday.

This story will be updated.

