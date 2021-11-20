LOS ANGELES — Martin Necas scored and Seth Jarvis had a goal for the third straight game in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Sebastian Aho and Derek Stepan each had a goal and an assist to help the Hurricanes to their fourth straight victory. Frederik Andersen made 38 saves and had an assist.

Adrian Kempe scored twice for the Kings, who have lost three straight following a seven-game winning streak. Cal Petersen allowed five goals on 20 shots.

Transition offense was the Hurricanes’ strength throughout the game, and it finally gave them a lead they were able to protect in the second period when Necas put them up 5-4 with 34 seconds left. He worked around defenseman Mikey Anderson to skate across the crease and beat Petersen at the far post.

DEVILS 5, LIGHTNING 3: Mackenzie Blackwood stopped a penalty shot in the third period for one of his 31 saves, Yegor Sharangovich scored twice in New Jersey’s four-goal third period, and the Devils won at Tampa, Florida.

New Jersey also got goals from Dawson Mercer, Jimmy Vesey and Tomas Tatar.

Jan Rutta, Pat Maroon and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who had a nine-game point streak end. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.

Sharangovich, who also had an assist, got the Devils’ third straight goal to start the third from the low left circle to put New Jersey up 4-3 at 9:34. Tatar had an empty-net goal.

