State Police responded late Saturday afternoon to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike in Litchfield.

Police said one person died after their vehicle crashed into the toll booth in the southbound lane at mile marker 100 and caught fire. No other information was available and troopers were still at the scene as of 5 p.m.

This story will be updated.

