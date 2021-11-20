BANGOR — Angelica Hurley hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force the third overtime and St. Joseph’s pulled away to beat Husson 98-92 in a women’s basketball game on Saturday.

Hurley finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for St. Joseph’s (2-1). Cassandra Stapelfeld added 26 points, including five 3-pointers and Hannah Talon chipped in 12 points.

Bailey Donovan had 30 points and 20 rebounds for Husson (2-3). Megan Peach added 17 points and 20 rebounds.

COLBY 69, COLBY-SAWYER 44: Natalia Gonyea and Keagan Dunbar scored 14 points apiece as the Mules (4-0) cruised to a win over the Chargers (0-4) in Waterville.

Carter McGloon added 12 points and seven rebounds, while Alexis Semidey-Martinez had 10 points.

Gabby Lucertini had 12 points for Colby-Sawyer.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 66, ENDICOTT 60: Abby Cavallaro knocked down 15-of-17 free throws and finished with 24 points to lead the Nor’easters (2-3, 1-0 CCC) to a victory over the Gulls (0-3, 0-1) in Beverly, Mass.

Jordyn Franzen chipped in with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for UNE.

Sarah Dempsey had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Endicott with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tara Laugeni had 10 and nine.

BOWDOIN 69, SMITH 52: Sela Kay scored 17 points and Annie Boasberg had 12 as the Polar Bears (5-0) beat the Pioneers (4-1) in Brunswick.

Callie Godfrey added 10 points, while Sydney Jones nine points and six assists.

Jessie Ruffner scored 18 points for Smith College.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UM-FARMINGTON 91, SOUTHERN MAINE 73: Terion Moss scored 48 points to lift the Beavers (2-2) to a win over the Huskies (3-3) in Gorham.

Jack Kane added 17 points and 13 rebounds for UMF.

Cody Hawes had 20 points and eight rebounds for Southern Maine. Simon Chadbourne added 15 points.

WHEATON 89, BOWDOIN 78: Alex Carlisle scored 29 points and Aaron WIlliams had 25 as the Lyons (3-3) cruised past the Polar Bears (2-1) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Michael Simonds scored 21 points for Bowdoin. Afamdi Achufusi had 13. James McGowan and Manav Randhawa added 10 apiece.

BABSON 82, BATES 71: Spencer Cline scored 31 points and Colin Bradanese had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Babson (4-2) beat Bates (1-2) in Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Stephen Baxter scored 26 points for Bates.

HUSSON 84, ST. JOSEPH’S 69: Justin Thompson had 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to power the Eagles (3-2) past the Monks (1-5) in Bangor.

DJ Bussey and Justice Kendall added 16 points each.

Ashtyn Abbott had 13 points and five rebounds for St. Joseph’s. Nicholas Curtis added 12 points.

ENDICOTT 72, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 67: Jalen Echevarria had 19 points to power the Gulls (3-1, 1-0 CCC) past the Nor’easters (1-5, 0-1) in Beverly, Mass.

Billy Arsenault added 14 points, six rebounds and eight assists for Endicott, while Adam Lux added 12 points.

Drake Gavin led UNE with 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Alex Kravchuk had 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Ray Evans tallied 14 points.

COLBY 82, JOHNSON & WALES 72: Noah Tyson had 20 points, five rebounds and four assists as the Mules (3-1) beat the Wildcats (1-4) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Jack Lawson and Alex McGovern both added 16 points for Colby.

Bryan Davis had 23 points and 16 rebounds for Johnson & Wales.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CASTLETON 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Julia Carpenter and Katherine Campoli both scored power-play goals in the second period as the Spartans (5-2, 3-1 NEHC) beat the Huskies (5-3, 4-2) in Castleton, Vermont.

Rylie Binette scored from Shannon Colbert and Ally Stymiest for USM. Goalie Haley McKim stopped 17 shots.

COLBY 5, WILLIAMS 2: Paige Larose scored two goals and an assist to lead the Mules (3-0, 3-0) past the Ephs (0-3, 0-3) in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Sadie Kuhn chipped in with a goal and an assist. Lexi Cafiero and Elizabeth Brashich also scored. Nina Prunster made 27 saves.

Ellia Chiang and Robin Kitazono scored for Williams.

WESLEYAN 4, BOWDOIN 3: Sam DeLeo, Jenna Rekoske, Chiara Christie and Effie Tournas all scored as the Cardinals (2-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (0-2, 0-0) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Izzi Stoddard, Gia Massari and Jane McCarter all scored for Bowdoin.

SUFFOLK 4, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1: The Rams (8-0-0, 4-0-0 CCC) rattled off four unanswered goals to top the Nor’easters (2-5-0, 2-4-0) in Biddeford.

Anna O’Neill recorded UNE’s goal at 18:37 of the first period with assist from Avery Lutrzykowski and McKenna Remillard. Maddy Burton, Madison Duff, Cassidy Gruning and Julia Volpe each tallied one goal for Suffolk.

Hannah Gordon made 29 saves in net for Suffolk and Kaleigh Laurendeau had 26 for UNE.

MEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 4, CASTLETON 2: Austin Marini had two goals as the Huskies (2-3-1, 2-3-1 NEHC) beat the Spartans (1-6-1, 0-3) in Gorham.

Tanner McClure and Zach Demarais also scored for USM. Mason Palmer racked up 35 saves.

Brandon Picard and Andrew Stefura scored for Castleton and Kyle Alaverdy made 40 saves.

