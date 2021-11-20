Two young men were killed late Thursday in the Penobscot County town of Hampden when a car they were in collided with another vehicle and then careened into a stream.

Christian Broberg, 22, of Winterport, and Tyler Wheaton, 23, of Hampden, were in a 2005 Subaru when it collided with a 2016 Kia shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Cold Brook Road and Main Road North, Hampden police said in a news release. Police did not specify whether Broberg or Wheaton was driving.

After the Subaru struck the Kia, it crashed into a guardrail at the Grist Mill Bridge, then continued down an embankment to the Souadabscook Stream. The vehicle was submerged for several hours before it was located, police said. The bodies of the two men were found in the water several hundred yards from the vehicle.

The driver of the Kia, 37-year-old Laura Brissette of Hampden, was uninjured, according to police.

Hampden police on Saturday were still investigating the crash and offered no additional information. Any witnesses are urged to contact the Hampden Police Department at 862-4000.

