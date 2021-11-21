I understand that Pope Benedict XVI spoke out against factory farming, saying in a 2002 interview that it seems to “contradict the relationship of mutuality that comes across in the Bible.”

We should write to President Biden and to Roman Catholics in Congress, e.g., Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that since they are good Roman Catholics, they should sponsor legislation against the overcrowding, confinement and overgrowth of factory farming.

Alvin Blake

South Portland

