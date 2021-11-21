Maine reached a new high Sunday for hospitalizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 287 patients with the virus, including 80 in critical care and 30 on a ventilator.

That number surpassed the 280 count reported on Wednesday. Hospitalizations have been climbing steadily this week, repeatedly outstripping the previous records. The surge has been most dramatic in hospitals serving rural, western Maine, where fewer people are vaccinated.

About two thirds of hospitals patients with the virus have not been fully vaccinated, and the percentage is higher among those who are critically ill. A recent study from the U.S. CDC suggested unvaccinated people are 12 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not release new infection numbers on Sundays. But the state has continued to see high daily case rates. Even with nearly 70 percent of Mainers vaccinated, there are still 400,000 residents who have not gotten their shots and who are exposed to the highly contagious delta variant.

On Saturday, the seven-day daily case average increased to 673, which set yet another new record. This time last month, it was 489 cases.

In Maine, there have been 115,857 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,272 peopled have died with the virus, according to data from the state CDC. Even with the recent surge, both are among the lowest per capita of any state.

Maine has given 916,812 final doses of vaccine, which accounts for 68 percent of all residents. That number includes more than 100 children between 5 and 11 years old. The state started offering vaccines to that age group earlier this month. So far, 22,018 of those children have gotten first doses, more than half of them in Cumberland and York counties.

In addition to final doses, Maine has administered 246,646 booster doses. Last week, Gov. Janet Mills opened eligibility for boosters to any adult who wants one, as long as it has been at least six months after their final dose of the original Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson version. The federal government also opened up vaccine boosters to all adults nationwide.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: